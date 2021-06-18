Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 136,605 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,418.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 209,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,151. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.