Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Head to Head Survey

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -74.55% N/A -72.13% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 4.11 -$2.28 million N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 5,970.14 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grown Rogue International and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Grown Rogue International currently has a consensus target price of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 319.75%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $54.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than TuSimple.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. It sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

