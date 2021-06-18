Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274,299 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Grubhub worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

