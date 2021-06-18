(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) has been given a C$1.50 target price by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of (GSV.V) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get (GSV.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. (GSV.V) has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for (GSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.