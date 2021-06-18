Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

