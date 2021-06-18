H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HNNMY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.75 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

