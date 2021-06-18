HAPI Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $62.02 or 0.00176664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.