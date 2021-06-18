Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 4,095 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,936.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.03. 206,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

