Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 951.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,885,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,355,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,720,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,810,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $177.45. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.44. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

