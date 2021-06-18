Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $219.21. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,787. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.55.

