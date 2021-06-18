Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 725 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.89. 24,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,984. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $158.13 and a 12 month high of $237.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

