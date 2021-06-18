Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases Shares of 31,279 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. 14,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,383. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96.

