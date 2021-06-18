Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 70,383 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £132.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.29.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.