Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $787.49 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $787.49 million and $19.26 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00100657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.76 or 0.00742871 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,074,038,349 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203,096,349 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

