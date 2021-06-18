HashBX Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $629,565.68 and $21.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.