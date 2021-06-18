Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $73.78 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $73.78 million and $1.55 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

