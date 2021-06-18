Hathor Reaches Market Cap of $73.78 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and $1.55 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

