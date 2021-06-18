Haven Protocol Price Tops $10.88 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $160.78 million and $587,517.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $10.88 or 0.00029053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,431.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.07 or 0.06112631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.00 or 0.01562848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00435273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00142982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00737527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00430107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00363344 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,784,429 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

