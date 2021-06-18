HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $207.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

