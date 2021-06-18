HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 904,400 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NYSE:HCI traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $97.03.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

