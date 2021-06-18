Head to Head Analysis: BellRing Brands (BRBR) versus Its Competitors

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BellRing Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million $23.50 million 50.85 BellRing Brands Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.60

BellRing Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BellRing Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 BellRing Brands Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 0.84%. Given BellRing Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% BellRing Brands Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Summary

BellRing Brands rivals beat BellRing Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

