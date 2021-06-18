Head to Head Contrast: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vapotherm alerts:

This table compares Vapotherm and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.90 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -11.94 NuVasive $1.05 billion 3.28 -$37.15 million $1.23 54.30

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vapotherm and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.90%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $68.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than NuVasive.

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -34.60% -35.95% -21.49% NuVasive -4.70% 6.47% 2.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NuVasive beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.