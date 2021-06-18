HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.98. Approximately 9,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 136,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

