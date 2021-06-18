Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Health Catalyst worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.