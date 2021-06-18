Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,600,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 238.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.52% of TC Energy worth $234,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,092,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in TC Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,492,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after purchasing an additional 383,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.