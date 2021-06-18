Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.41. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

