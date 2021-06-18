Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,625,879 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Raytheon Technologies worth $245,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,771,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,871,000 after buying an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,227,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $86.26. 192,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

