Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 258,301 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $88,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 434,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,701. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

