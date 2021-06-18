Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,782 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $99,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,868. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.94. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

