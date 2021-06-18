Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $112.88 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $112,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.45. 65,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,646. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

