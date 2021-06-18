Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $209.56 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 288,712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $209,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. 136,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

