Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $639.80 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Mastercard worth $639,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.66. 88,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

