Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 421.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,106 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.31% of IHS Markit worth $125,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,200. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

