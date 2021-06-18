Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 178.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of Xilinx worth $131,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.11. 83,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

