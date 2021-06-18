Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,444 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $149,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.47. 1,523,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

