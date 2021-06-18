Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 374,843 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 223.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Broadcom worth $251,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.