Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 592 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $80,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

