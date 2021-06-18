Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 700,464 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,464 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $140,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.73. 234,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.