Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 850,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $86,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.