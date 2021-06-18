Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

