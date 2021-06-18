Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.76, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

