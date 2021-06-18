Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.0962 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $51.74 million and approximately $806,522.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

