Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.39% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $124,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,756 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 140,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

