HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

HLE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ETR HLE opened at €56.78 ($66.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.22 ($40.26) and a 52-week high of €59.32 ($69.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

