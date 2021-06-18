Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Financial Survey

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.57 $1.38 million N/A N/A Heritage Financial $251.55 million 3.52 $46.57 million $1.29 19.06

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial 23.75% 7.36% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for William Penn Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 07, 2021, it had a network of 61 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

