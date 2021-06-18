Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Capitalization Tops $19.19 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $731,058.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00010968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00741761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

