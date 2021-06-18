HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 12.4% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $52,066.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00059595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00741488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082980 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.