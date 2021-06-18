HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $453,981.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

