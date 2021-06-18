Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 772,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

