Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $111.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

